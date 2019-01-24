play
Watch Newsround

Ariana Grande reveals new album cover for 'Thank you, Next'

Last updated at 06:37
Ariana GrandeAriana Grande/Twitter

Ariana Grande has revealed the album cover for her new 'Thank you, next' album.

'Thank U, Next' will drop on 8 February and she posted a track list on 23 January.

It's the second album that she has released in the last six months, and fans are excited.

Last week she released the song and music video for "7 Rings,".

Ariana track listAriana Grande/ Instagram

The 'Thank you, Next' singer said: "This is my fav album cover i think....made with tru, deep friendship and love, just like this music."

Ariana has also been posting teasers of the tracks over the last few months on her social media platforms.

For the track Needy, Ariana shared a behind-the-scenes video of her in the studio playing the song. It revealed some lyrics, and in one line she sings, "I can be needy, I know it feels so good to be needed".

More like this

Ariana Grande visiting injured fans
play
1:05

Ariana Grande meets injured fans in Manchester

Ariana Grande

Six things we learnt from Ariana Grande's latest interview

Ariana Grande

7 Rings: Everything we know about Ariana Grande's new single

Singer Ariana Grade has released her fourth studio album titled Sweetener

Ariana Grande releases new album Sweetener

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande to drop second album 'Thank U, Next '

Top Stories

Anne Frank.

Who was Anne Frank?

comments
Students joined forces to protest

Young people across Europe skip school in climate change protest

comments
Venezuela

Venezuela crisis - what is happening?

Newsround Home