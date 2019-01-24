Ariana Grande reveals new album cover for 'Thank you, Next'

Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ariana Grande has revealed the album cover for her new 'Thank you, next' album.

'Thank U, Next' will drop on 8 February and she posted a track list on 23 January.

It's the second album that she has released in the last six months, and fans are excited.

Last week she released the song and music video for "7 Rings,".

Ariana Grande/ Instagram

The 'Thank you, Next' singer said: "This is my fav album cover i think....made with tru, deep friendship and love, just like this music."

Ariana has also been posting teasers of the tracks over the last few months on her social media platforms.

For the track Needy, Ariana shared a behind-the-scenes video of her in the studio playing the song. It revealed some lyrics, and in one line she sings, "I can be needy, I know it feels so good to be needed".