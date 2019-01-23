An old bus in Iraq has had a makeover - and it's now fully converted as a school for children in Baghdad.

The 'Hope Bus' has had all its seats removed and desks fitted to fit as many as 50 children.

Most of the children are street kids who have never had access to a education before.

Fitted with a TV, blackboard and colourful patterns it provides a great escape for the kids that are finding a use for it.

And the best thing about it... it's mobile. So more children in Iraq will be able to use it in the future as the bus travels from place to place.

Watch the video to find out more.