play
Watch Newsround

Old bus converted into Iraqi school

An old bus in Iraq has had a makeover - and it's now fully converted as a school for children in Baghdad.

The 'Hope Bus' has had all its seats removed and desks fitted to fit as many as 50 children.

Most of the children are street kids who have never had access to a education before.

Fitted with a TV, blackboard and colourful patterns it provides a great escape for the kids that are finding a use for it.

And the best thing about it... it's mobile. So more children in Iraq will be able to use it in the future as the bus travels from place to place.

Watch the video to find out more.

Watch more videos

Video

Old bus converted into Iraqi school

Video

How Jewish people were treated by Hitler during the Holocaust

Video

Jesse Lingard says 'thanks' to coaches

Video

What's it like being in a West End musical?

Video

Brexit behind the scenes

Video

Andy Murray's Primary School send messages of support

Video

Fan's favourite footballer answers Instagram live call

Video

Firefighters save dog in daring rescue

Video

How much do you know about Oti Mabuse?

Video

Oti's top tips for young dancers

Video

Snowfall in Europe: Check out these dramatic snow rescues

Video

WARNING: This will make you want pizza

Video

Meet the real-life Transformer

Video

You won't believe what this dog can do

Video

Films to look out for in 2019

Video

Strange, Stranger, Strangest

Top Stories

Anne Frank.

Who was Anne Frank?

comments
Students joined forces to protest

Young people across Europe skip school in climate change protest

comments
Venezuela

Venezuela crisis - what is happening?

Newsround Home