World's smallest satellite launches today

On Thursday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch the world's smallest satellite to ever be put into orbit!

The Kalamsat-V2 weighs only 1.26kg! So if you take a 1kg bag of sugar and add a quarter of its weight - that weighs the same as this satellite!

The communications satellite and was designed by a group of students. It's expected to spend two months in space.

According to Isro, the tiny satellite is said to help "inspire schoolchildren to become the scientists and engineers of the future".

The 10 centimetre wide satellite cost around £13,000 to make.

Getty Images The even tinier satellite created by Indian students using a 3D printer.

If you can believe it, an even smaller version of this satellite went into space in the United States last year.

Designed by an Indian student, this satellite weighed a miniscule 64g - that's the equivalent of around 5 tablespoons of sugar!

This even tinier satellite went into sub-orbit. That means it went into space but did not orbit around the earth.

The tiny satellites were both named after former Indian president Dr Abdul Kalam, an aerospace scientist.