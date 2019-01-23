How can you help homeless people in cold weather?

Getty Images

You may have noticed that the weather has got colder recently, and it's likely to stay cold for a while longer.

Cold weather is a natural part of the changing seasons and can sometimes bring fun things like snow for snowmen and ice for ice-skating!

But these changes are not easy for people who have nowhere safe to stay.

Many people who are homeless are forced to sleep outside or in areas where there is no heating or protection from the cold weather.

It can be very dangerous to be outside in cold weather for long periods of time.

So what can you do to help?

Homelessness is a tricky problem and there isn't always a simple solution.

But there are things you can do to help.

This is Centrepoint's advice on what to do to help someone who is homeless?

1.Ask an adult to speak to a charity for homeless people: If you see a homeless young person you can ask an adult to speak to a charity like, Centrepoint, who will be able to help that person. You can usually find these details by searching online.

2.If it's safe, then ask an adult to ask them if they need anything: Being homeless can be very lonely and a small act of kindness can make a big difference. Ask you parent if they can offer them a warm drink or meal. Even a friendly smile will always be welcome.

3.Ask an adult to speak to StreetLink: If you see a homeless person who looks older you can ask an adult to contact Streetlink. They can speak to Streetlink over the phone or through an app. Streetlink will then send a team of people to help that person.

4.Donate or raise money for charity: If you have the time you can raise money for a homeless charity of your choice - maybe through a bake sale or a sponsored event at school. You can also donate food and clothes to local homeless shelters.

For more ideas on what you can do to help people in need, take our personality quiz!

How do people become homeless?

There are lots and lots of reasons why someone might become homeless - and every person's story is unique to them.

Here you will see just some of the reasons why someone might be forced to leave home.

Where can I get help?

If you are worried about homelessness, or someone who you think might be at risk of homelessness, you deserve to get some support.

Whether you just want to talk about your worries or you need to find somewhere to live, there are lots of things you can do to get help.

Speak to an adult you trust, like a teacher, a police officer or the parent of a friend.

There are also charities that you can contact who can give you advice or help you find a temporary place to stay.

Centrepoint

A charity for young people aged 16 - 25 who are at risk of homelessness

They can give you advice and may help you find accommodation

You can contact them for free on 0808 800 0661 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm)

Shelter

A charity that provides support with homelessness at any age

They can give you advice, help you find accommodation and provide legal support

You can contact them for free on 0808 800 4444 (Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm and Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm)

Childline