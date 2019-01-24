Ant and Dec: What was the world like 18 years ago?

Getty Images

Ant and Dec have been named as best presenters for the 18th time in a row at the National Television Awards.

They first won the best presenters award all the way back in 2001.

A lot has changed since then, but what exactly was happening in the entertainment world 18 years ago?

Music

Getty Images Simon Cowell (left) with Ant and Dec during the filming of "Pop Idol".

In 2001, there was a massive hole to fill. The Spice Girls had broken up and teens all over the world were looking for new icons to follow.

Hear'Say won the reality show, "Popstars", and their debut single "Pure and Simple" became the second highest selling record of the year. However, their fame quickly faded and they disappeared into the reality show wilderness.

Tim Roney Popstars winner Hear'Say pictured in 2001.

You might have heard Westlife are coming back. Well, in 2001 they were at their peak, with their album "World of Our Own" hitting number one in the charts.

Getty Images Westlife were the biggest boy band in 2001.

We also said hello to Simon Cowell in 2001. He was one of the judges in a new pop-star competition called "Pop Idol". He became really popular for being extremely rude to wannabe performers.

Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman took the Christmas number one spot with a song called "Somethin' Stupid".

Technology

Getty Images The first ever iPod.

The first ever iPod was revealed by Apple in 2001. It could hold 1,000 songs and had a battery life of 10 hours! Apple also launched a new music library and store called iTunes.

Microsoft released the first ever Xbox game console.

Do you ever double-check things on Wikipedia? Go on, admit it, we all do it. Well, the site launched in January 2001.

Getty Images Wikipedia launched in 2001.

Sport

Getty Images David Beckham (centre) celebrates with Gary Neville (left) and Martin Keown (right) after taking England to the 2002 World Cup with a last minute freekick against Greece.

"Give that man a knighthood" - the words of commentator Gary Bloom after David Beckham smashed in a free-kick in the last minute of a play-off match against Greece. The goal took England into the 2002 World Cup.

In club football, it was Manchester United's time in the Premier League. They won the title for the third year running!

It might be hard to imagine it now but Manchester City were relegated and Ipswich Town finished 5th!

There was a really bizarre moment in Manchester United's Champions League quarter final against Bayern Munich. Prankster Karl Power put on a full Man United kit and managed to get into the team photo unnoticed (see below).

Getty Images Prankster Karl Power (far left) manages to get into a Manchester United team photo.

Liverpool had a great year as well. They won three trophies - the UEFA Cup (an old version of the Europa League), the FA Cup and League Cup.

Sven-Göran Eriksson became the first foreign manager to take charge of the English national team.

Getty Images Serena Williams (left) and Venus Williams (right) at Wimbledon in 2001.

Venus and Serena Williams were still really good at tennis. As a doubles pair, they'd won all of the Grand Slam tournaments by 2001.

Tiger Woods was dominating in golf. In 2001, he picked up his second Master's title.

Film

Getty Images Rupert Grint (left), JK Rowling (centre), Daniel Radcliffe (centre) and Emma Watson (right) at the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premiere in 2001.

It was a brilliant year for animated films. It was the first year that an Oscar was given out for the Best Animated Feature Film. Shrek narrowly beat Monsters, Inc to the award!

It was also the first time we saw Harry Potter on the big screen, as "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was released. It made almost $1 billion at the box office.

If that wasn't enough, the world was introduced to Frodo Baggins and co in "The Lord of the Rings".

Showbiz

Getty Images Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards in matching denim outfits.

The famous power couple was Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. They turned up at the American Music Awards in matching denim.

Unfortunately, it wasn't a great year for all-round action man Tom Cruise. He and his wife, Nicole Kidman, called it quits.

Who was born in 2001?

Getty Images 17-year-old Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka (right) becomes the first player born in 2001 to play in the Premier League.

One of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's daughters - Sasha - was born in 2001.

Caleb McLaughlin, AKA Lucas from Stranger Things, was also born in 2001.

Can you imagine being worth €25 million at 17 years old? Italian striker Pietro Pellegri was bought from Genoa by Monaco as a 16-year-old for €25 million.

In January 2019, 17-year-old Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka became the first player born in 2001 to play in the Premier League.