Drone sightings stop flights at American airport

Flights at Newark International Airport in the US were stopped on Tuesday evening after two drones were seen flying nearby.

The drones were spotted flying around 3,500 feet above a local private airport, but the flights were grounded at Newark as a precaution.

Since, there have been no further drone sightings and flights have now resumed service.

Newark Airport in New Jersey is one of the busiest airports in the country.

This isn't the first time drones have halted flights; there were major disruptions at Gatwick airport in London following drone sightings in December last year, which led to peoples' Christmas travel plans being disturbed.

From fun and photography to the future of shopping, there are lots of reasons people fly drones, but they have caused their fair share of problems.

There are laws explaining where you can and can't fly drones to keep everybody safe, but not everyone follows the rules.

The Federal Aviation Administration - an organisation that regulates the operations of airports in the US - have said they're investigating the incident.

