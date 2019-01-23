play
Watch Newsround

Ariana Grande to drop second album 'Thank U, Next '

Last updated at 09:43
Ariana GrandeGetty Images

Ariana Grande has announced that her new album 'Thank U, Next' will drop on 8 February.

The singer told fans on social media by posting a picture of her track list with the caption 'feb 8'.

It's the second album that she has released in the last six months, and fans are excited.

Ariana track listAriana Grande/ Instagram

The lead single, "Thank U, Next", was released on 3 November 2018.

And last week she dropped the song and music video for "7 Rings,".

Ariana has also been posting teasers of the tracks over the last few months on her social media platforms.

For the track Needy, Ariana shared a behind-the-scenes video of her in the studio playing the song. It revealed some lyrics, and in one line she sings, "I can be needy, I know it feels so good to be needed".

What do you think? Are you excited about Ariana's new album? Let us know below.

More like this

Ariana Grande

7 Rings: Everything we know about Ariana Grande's new single

Ariana Grande singing

Ariana Grande says the Sweetener tour dates are coming soon

Ariana Grande visiting injured fans
play
1:05

Ariana Grande meets injured fans in Manchester

Ariana Grande

Six things we learnt from Ariana Grande's latest interview

Singer Ariana Grade has released her fourth studio album titled Sweetener

Ariana Grande releases new album Sweetener

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande documentary: Manchester attack 'impossible to recover from'

Comments

  • View all (2)

Top Stories

Models with vitiligo

What is vitiligo and why are we talking about it?

comments
4
Zoella, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora

Zoella and other social media stars change how they post

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift confirms role in new movie

Newsround Home