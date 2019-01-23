Ariana Grande to drop second album 'Thank U, Next '

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has announced that her new album 'Thank U, Next' will drop on 8 February.

The singer told fans on social media by posting a picture of her track list with the caption 'feb 8'.

It's the second album that she has released in the last six months, and fans are excited.

Ariana Grande/ Instagram

The lead single, "Thank U, Next", was released on 3 November 2018.

And last week she dropped the song and music video for "7 Rings,".

Ariana has also been posting teasers of the tracks over the last few months on her social media platforms.

For the track Needy, Ariana shared a behind-the-scenes video of her in the studio playing the song. It revealed some lyrics, and in one line she sings, "I can be needy, I know it feels so good to be needed".

What do you think? Are you excited about Ariana's new album? Let us know below.