NTAs 2019: Ant and Dec win best presenter for the 18th time

Getty Images Ant and Dec at the 2018 NTAs

Ant and Dec have done it again - they won the award for best presenters for the 18th time in a row at the National Television Awards.

The award came as a surprise for the pair, who seemed shocked as they appeared on a live feed from the Britain's Got Talent auditions.

This was despite the fact that Ant McPartlin stepped down from his TV work in March 2018 after he was involved in a car crash in London.

He was charged with drinking alcohol and then driving, a move that left the other half of the presenting duo Dec presenting some shows on his own.

Ant thanked fans for the award, saying: "Thank you, this is a genuine shock, especially this year - I'm shaking.

Getty Images

Once again, This Morning won best daytime programme.

Holly Willoughby accepted the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Holly's appearance on the ITV show helped it get the highest viewing figures in five years.

Getty Images Emmerdale cast

Emmerdale was one of the biggest winners of the night, after the show took home two awards.

James Moore won an award for best newcomer for his role as Ryan Stocks and the show also got the best serial drama prize for a third year in a row.

Danny Dyer took home the award for serial drama performance for his role as Mick Carter in Eastenders.

Getty Images Strictly Come Dancing cast

Strictly Come Dancing beat The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK to win best talent show after a year of record viewing figures for the BBC One show.