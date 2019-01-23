play
Has Usain Bolt retired from football?

Last updated at 06:29
World-record breaking sprinter, Usain Bolt, has hinted that a football career might not be his thing after all.

The runner trialled with a number of football clubs in 2018 following his retirement from sprint athletics.

When asked about how his dreams of entering the football world were going, he said "It was fun while it lasted."

Bolt was offered a two-year contract with Maltese club Valletta, but turned the offer down in October.

He's suggested he is now going to focus more on his businesses.

Usain Bolt has won many Olympic records and holds the world record for the fastest 100m sprint in 9.58 seconds!

I'm just doing many different things ... the sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now.

Usain Bolt

What do you think about Usain's decision? Do you think he made the right choice?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17325628

    22 Jan 2019 17:19
    i think he made the wrong choice because he was one of the fastest men on earth.if i was him i would keep my job.

