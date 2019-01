13-year-old Kaiden from Wolverhampton is the face of one of the biggest shops in the United Kingdom - Primark.

After landing a contract with the major high street store it seems like all his dreams have come true.

But it's been a long journey for him to get here and to accept his vitiligo - a skin condition that appears as pale patches on the surface of the skin.

Kaiden explains how he went from covering his skin to showing it to the world.