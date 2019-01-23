play
What is vitiligo and why are we talking about it?

Meet Kaiden - the model making a difference

For 13-year-old Kaiden, dreams really do come true.

The rising star is the face of a new campaign for high street store, Primark.

But it hasn't been an easy journey for him to get here.

Kaiden has a skin condition called vitiligo - it can be seen as pale patches on the skin.

For a long time Kaiden tried to cover up his skin, but now he shows it with pride.

What is vitiligo?
Models with vitiligoGetty Images
In recent years, there has been more representation of people with vitiligo in the media and in the fashion industry, but charity Changing Faces feels there is more that could be done.

Vitiligo is a skin condition that is often shown through paler patches on the skin.

These patches have very little melanin in them. Melanin is what gives our skin, hair and eyes colour.

When you have less melanin in your skin it makes you more sensitive to sunburn, so people with vitiligo must be careful to protect themselves when they're out in the sunshine.

Why is it important that we see people with vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a condition that affects 1% of people in the world.

But it is very rare that we see people with vitiligo in the media.

People like Kaiden and international model Winnie Harlow have found confidence in themselves and the way they look.

WATCH: Nikki Lilly on how to not let being different bother you

Young people often tell us that they never see themselves represented in the media, or in mainstream culture and how this can have a huge impact on their self-esteem. Ensuring that people with visible differences are seen and heard across the fashion industry, in the media and in public life is so important.

Statement from charity, Changing Faces

But some people are ashamed that they have vitiligo and use clothes and makeup to hide their skin.

Changing Faces - a charity that supports people with visible differences on their face or bodies - believe there should be more discussion about conditions like vitiligo.

They believe there should be more acceptance and inclusion of people with visible differences in the media.

