Street dogs in Serbia are getting themselves some new homes, thanks to local students and teachers of a nearby school.

As part of their practical metal and woodwork training, the technical classmates are constructing dozens of new dens for the strays.

Because they have nowhere safe to live, street dogs are forced to find whatever shelter they can find.

The team hope that these new simple constructions will help these pooches get a dry place to sleep and offer just a little extra protection on the streets.