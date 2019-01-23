Stray dogs on the streets of Serbia get new homes built

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Street dogs get new homes built by local students

Street dogs in Serbia are getting themselves some new homes, thanks to local students and teachers of a nearby school.

As part of their practical metal and woodwork training, the technical classmates are constructing dozens of new dens for the strays.

Because they have nowhere safe to live, street dogs are forced to find whatever shelter they can find.

And help is on the way!

The team hope that their new simple constructions will help these pooches get a dry place to sleep and offer just a little extra protection on the streets.