Researchers to study dogs emotional attachment to toys

Agency-Animal-Picture

Does your dog have a favourite toy? Maybe a ball or a frisbee? Is there anything your four-legged friend won't go far without? Maybe it's a snuggly blanket?

Well get in touch and tell us! We want your videos. And for good reason!

Researchers have begun a study to discover if dogs form an emotional attachment to their toys.

Like a child might have a favourite teddy or toy car they just can't do without, it is thought that some breeds of dog can form attachments with their fave things too.

And this study hopes to find out which.

Agency-Animal-Picture

Prof. Bruce Hood from the University of Bristol, who is conducting the research, says: "We are conducting the first survey of this behaviour to see how common it is and to see whether particular breeds have particular traits or not."

"Some dogs have toys as part of their routines, some dogs have been bred to be retrievers," Prof Hood added.

"This study is about all object related behaviour."

It's hoped that the study will provide a new insight into the social behaviour of dogs and how relationships with their owners have evolved.

So is your dog attached to their toy? Get in touch and send us your videos and pics. We'd love to hear from you!