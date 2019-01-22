play
Watch Newsround

Oscars 2019 Nominations: Black Panther included for best picture

Last updated at 14:09
Oscars.Getty Images

We finally know which films are in the running to get Oscars this year - and Black Panther has become the first superhero film to get a nomination for best picture.

In the animated film category, Incredibles 2 and Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks the Internet have been named as nominees.

Most people agree that the Academy Awards are the biggest film awards in the world. Oscars are awarded in 24 different categories.

Fourteen nominations is the record for the highest number of nominations for a film in a single year.

We'll find out the winners at the ceremony on the 24th February. But, what's been your favourite animated film?

Did the Oscars miss out your favourite? Let us know in the comments below...

More like this

Ralph and Vanellope in a scene from Ralph Breaks the Internet

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Five things about Wreck-It Ralph sequel

Wreck-it Ralph and Vanellope riding around the internet in new film 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
play
2:43

Ralph Breaks the Internet dives into online world and Disney princesses

Screen grab from Incredibles 2 movie
play
2:02

Incredibles 2: Pixar's superhero family return to the big screen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
play
1:02

Meet Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Comments

Top Stories

Models with vitiligo

What is vitiligo and why are we talking about it?

comments
4
Zoella, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora

Zoella and other social media stars change how they post

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift confirms role in new movie

Newsround Home