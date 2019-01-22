Oscars 2019 Nominations: Black Panther included for best picture

Getty Images

We finally know which films are in the running to get Oscars this year - and Black Panther has become the first superhero film to get a nomination for best picture.

In the animated film category, Incredibles 2 and Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks the Internet have been named as nominees.

Most people agree that the Academy Awards are the biggest film awards in the world. Oscars are awarded in 24 different categories.

Fourteen nominations is the record for the highest number of nominations for a film in a single year.

We'll find out the winners at the ceremony on the 24th February. But, what's been your favourite animated film?

