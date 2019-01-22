Cristiano Ronaldo fined £16.6 million for not paying enough tax

Getty Images

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined £16.6 million for not paying enough tax in Spain.

He was told by a court in Madrid to pay the money and he received a 23-month jail sentence.

But it's unlikely that he will go to jail, because in Spain people don't usually end up in jail if they get sentences of less than two years.

It also helps that the crime Ronaldo's been charged with is not violent.

What exactly was Ronaldo accused of?

Getty Images

Ronaldo was accused of avoiding paying tax in Spain between 2010 and 2014, when he was playing for Real Madrid.

But Ronaldo's lawyers said it is all down to a misunderstanding and deny any deliberate attempt to not pay tax.

What is tax?

Tax is money that you have to pay to the government when working, it's also added to things that we buy or do.

Ronaldo isn't the first footy player to get in trouble for not paying tax

Getty Images Lionel Messi

Ronaldo is not the only football player to get in trouble for tax issues.

Former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso is expected to appear in court, charged with similar offences.

Lionel Messi avoided a jail sentence for a similar issue and had to pay several million in back taxes and fines.

Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira admitted tax fraud and accepted a four-month suspended jail sentence.