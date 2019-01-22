play
Watch Newsround

Cristiano Ronaldo fined £16.6 million for not paying enough tax

Last updated at 12:25
Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined £16.6 million for not paying enough tax in Spain.

He was told by a court in Madrid to pay the money and he received a 23-month jail sentence.

But it's unlikely that he will go to jail, because in Spain people don't usually end up in jail if they get sentences of less than two years.

It also helps that the crime Ronaldo's been charged with is not violent.

What exactly was Ronaldo accused of?
Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

Ronaldo was accused of avoiding paying tax in Spain between 2010 and 2014, when he was playing for Real Madrid.

But Ronaldo's lawyers said it is all down to a misunderstanding and deny any deliberate attempt to not pay tax.

What is tax?

Tax is money that you have to pay to the government when working, it's also added to things that we buy or do.

Ronaldo isn't the first footy player to get in trouble for not paying tax
Lionel MessiGetty Images
Lionel Messi

Ronaldo is not the only football player to get in trouble for tax issues.

Former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso is expected to appear in court, charged with similar offences.

Lionel Messi avoided a jail sentence for a similar issue and had to pay several million in back taxes and fines.

Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira admitted tax fraud and accepted a four-month suspended jail sentence.

More like this

Watch Clip
play
1:12

Ronaldo's life in football

Cristiano Ronaldo
image

Cristiano Ronaldo's career so far in pictures

Novak Djokovic

10 of the most famous tantrums in sport

Cover of fifa 19 game featuring Cristiano ronaldo and Neymar

Fifa 19: Five things you need to know about this year's game

Top Stories

Models with vitiligo

What is vitiligo and why are we talking about it?

comments
4
Zoella, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora

Zoella and other social media stars change how they post

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift confirms role in new movie

Newsround Home