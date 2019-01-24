Sala: Police call off search for missing Cardiff City footballer's plane

PA

Police have called off the search for the footballer Emiliano Sala after his plane went missing near the Channel Islands.

They've been unable to locate the plane after three days of searching and they now don't expect to find any survivors.

Sala had signed for Cardiff City in the transfer window and was on his way from France to join the Premier League club.

The Argentine striker, aged 28, was one of two people on board.

Cardiff signed Sala for a club record £15 million after the striker scored 13 league and cup goals for Nantes this season.

Guernsey Police had been searching the sea in case those on board had been able to get into the life raft, but haven't have been unable to find any trace of the plane, the pilot or the passenger.

What have people said?

Sala's former club Nantes has postponed its game on Wednesday 23rd.

Mehmet Dalman, the Cardiff City chairman said the club, players and staff are still praying and had received many messages of support from all over the world.

Lots of famous people from football have used social media to send their best wishes including France striker Kylian Mbappé and Match of the Day presenter, Gary Lineker

Twitter/@KMbappe PSG striker Kylian Mbappé sent his prayers along with a photo of himself and Sala.

The Monaco manager and former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry said he was "Wishing and praying for strength, courage and some good news for his family and friends."

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri coached Sala at Nantes last season and said the striker was always positive.

Emiliano is a wonderful character. Knowing him as a person, he's a fighter. He's a fantastic footballer who gave his best. Claudio Ranieri , Fulham manager

Who is Emiliano Sala?

Sala has been among the top scorers in France in recent years and had scored 13 league and cup goals this season, third behind World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and Nicolas Pepe.

When he signed for Cardiff, he said: "It gives me great pleasure and I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and get down to work."

Sala began his playing career at Argentinian side Club Proyecto Crecer, before moving to Europe to join French club Bordeaux in 2012, then moving to Nantes in 2015.

Ben Birchall/PA Wire Flowers and tributes to Sala have been left outside Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff's Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on 29 January will go ahead.