Theresa May scraps EU settlement fee

Following the announcement of a new EU citizen settlement scheme on Monday, Theresa May has said that the £65 fee to complete the application will be scrapped.

Millions of EU citizens were going to have to pay to secure the right to continue living in the UK after Brexit, however the Prime Minister has said they will no longer have to.

EU citizens living in the UK will have to apply for "settled status" to remain in Britain after Brexit, and will have to prove they have lived in the UK for at least 5 years.

Mrs May has said that having listened to the concerns of EU citizens, these fees will not be charged when the scheme is launched at the end of March.

The PM said "anyone who has, or will, apply during the pilot phase" will have their fee reimbursed.

The move was welcomed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.