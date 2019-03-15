Newsround's been finding out what it's like growing up mixed race.

Karim lives with his brothers and parents in London. His father's family is from Morocco in Africa and his mum is from Spain.

Having family from different places means he can speak many languages and gets to enjoy lots of types of food at home.

But it can also mean looking different to his cousins and sometimes feeling misunderstood by people.

Co-commissioned by BBC's What's New? and Newsround. Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.