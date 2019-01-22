La Grande Odyssée: Epic dog sled competition in the French Alps

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Dog sled competition in the French Alps

Mush, Mush! "La Grande Odyssée" is a dog race of epic proportions.

And with snowfall in the Alps even heavier this winter, this years event looks even more challenging than previous dog sled races.

First introduced back in 2005, the race sees 23 drivers and 300 dogs compete across nine stages.

And humans and dogs alike are currently battling it out over 10 days in the hope of being crowned 2019 champions.

In freezing snow and and icy winds, the dog sled teams will cover around 400 kilometres in total, and they don't have much further to go.

The dog teams set off on the 13th January and are finally expected to cross the finish line on Wednesday.

French driver, or "musher", Remy Coste won last year's edition. He had already won in 2016 and is competing again this year.

Hopefully he remembered his hat and gloves...