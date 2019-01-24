Most famous quotes from Anne Frank's diary

Getty Images The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank is one of the most famous books in the world

One of the most famous accounts of life during the Holocaust in World War Two was written by a young teenager called Annelies Marie Frank - better known as Anne Frank.

At the age of 13, she started writing a diary, which she had picked out as a birthday present. She called her diary Kitty.

It is written in Dutch, although sometimes Anne used English and German words.

Shortly after the opening entries, her family were forced to go into hiding during the Holocaust. That is because they were Jewish at a time when the Nazis wanted to get rid of Europe's Jewish population.

After two years hiding in an annex above Anne's father's business, their secret apartment was discovered by the Nazis and everyone hiding there was sent to camps. Devastatingly, Anne's father Otto was the only one to survive.

After World War Two, Otto returned to Amsterdam and Anne's diary was passed on to him.

Getty Images Otto Frank (pictured here) - Anne's father - was the only member of the Frank family to survive the Holocaust

In it, he read that his daughter had written: "Imagine how interesting it would be if I published a novel about the Secret Annex."

She also said: "I don't want to have lived in vain like most people. I want to be useful or bring enjoyment to all people, even those I've never met. I want to go on living even after my death!"

And so that is exactly what Otto made a reality. He decided to publish her diary, so that the world could hear her story.

Getty Images Anne's diary has been read by millions of people all over the world

The diary has been translated into many different languages and read by millions of people all over the world.

Here, we look at some of the Anne's most memorable words, which are translations from the original text.

On writing

"Writing in a diary is a really strange experience for someone like me. Not only because I've never written anything before, but also because it seems to me that, later on, neither I nor anyone else will be interested in the musings of a 13-year old school girl. Oh well, it doesn't matter. I feel like writing."

"Unless you write yourself, you can't know how wonderful it is. I always used to bemoan the fact that I couldn't draw, but now I'm overjoyed that at least I can write."

"I am grateful to God for this gift, this possibility of developing myself and of writing, of expressing all that is in me. I can shake off everything if I write. My sorrows disappear, my courage is reborn."

"The nicest part is being able to write down all my thoughts and feelings. Otherwise, I'd absolutely suffocate."

"I want to write, but more than that, I want to bring out all kinds of things that lie buried deep in my heart."

"Paper has more patience than people. "

Getty Images Anne didn't just write her diary - this picture shows a poem that she wrote before going into hiding, which is dated 28 March 1942

On strength of character

"We aren't allowed to have any opinions. People can tell you to keep your mouth shut, but it doesn't stop you having your own opinion. Even if people are still very young, they shouldn't be prevented from saying what they think."

"Women should be respected as well! Generally speaking, men are held in great esteem in all parts of the world, so why shouldn't women have their share? Soldiers and war heroes are honoured and commemorated, explorers are granted immortal fame, martyrs are revered, but how many people look upon women too as soldiers?"

"Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person's character lies in their own hands."

On happiness

"Whoever is happy will make others happy too."

"Riches, prestige, everything can be lost. But the happiness in your heart can only be dimmed. It will always be there as long as you live to make you happy again."

"We all live with the objective of being happy. Our lives are all different and yet the same."

"I don't have much in the way of money or worldly possessions, I'm not beautiful, intelligent or clever, but I'm happy, and I intend to stay that way! I was born happy, I love people, I have a trusting nature, and I'd like everyone else to be happy too."

"There's only one rule you need to remember: laugh at everything and forget everybody else! It sound egotistical, but it's actually the only cure for those suffering from self-pity."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How Otto Frank made his daughter Anne's dream come true (Taken from Anne Frank: A Life in Hiding - A Newsround special)

On kindness

"How lovely to think that no one need wait a moment, we can start now, start slowly changing the world! How lovely that everyone, great and small, can make their contribution toward introducing justice straightaway... And you can always, always give something, even if it is only kindness!"

"No one has ever become poor by giving."

"In the long run, the sharpest weapon of all is a kind and gentle spirit."

"Human greatness does not lie in wealth or power, but in character and goodness. People are just people, and all people have faults and shortcomings, but all of us are born with a basic goodness."

Reuters You can go to visit the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam where you will see the bookcase behind which the secret annex - where Anne and her family hid during the Holocaust - is concealed

On hope

"I don't think of all the misery, but of the beauty that still remains."

"In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart."

"I hear the ever approaching thunder, which will destroy us too, I can feel the sufferings of millions and yet, if I look up into the heavens, I think that it will all come right, that this cruelty too will end, and that peace and tranquillity will return again."

"Where there's hope, there's life. It fills us with fresh courage and makes us strong again."

"What is done cannot be undone, but one can prevent it happening again."

