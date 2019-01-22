play
David Walliams presents new podcast for kids

Last updated at 07:46
David Walliams is hoping to encourage more children to get involved in classical music with a new podcast.

He has partnered with radio station Classic FM, launching a 10-part podcast called David Walliams' Marvellous Musical Podcast aimed at children aged 7 to 12.

The actor and author will be introducing listeners to famous classical musicians such as Mozart and Beethoven.

They're not just going to be any old stories either - the podcast will describe how much Mozart loved a good fart joke and how scruffy Beethoven was.

Check out that hair! Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is just one of the composers featured in the podcast

Walliams said: "It's wonderful to be able to bring a whole genre of music to a new generation of children, whilst getting the rest of the family listening and enjoying at the same time."

The first episode will be available to download on 4 February with the rest of the episodes released over the following two weeks.

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17433506

    21 Jan 2019 18:19
    Yay 1st comment! I read a lot of David Walliams + he's funny so it'll be interesting.

