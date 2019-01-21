Liverpool's James Milner sent off by his old PE teacher Jon Moss

Reuters James Milner (left) takes out Wilfried Zaha (right) during Saturday's match

If being sent off during a football game isn't bad enough, imagine getting the red card off your old primary school teacher!

That's exactly what happened to Liverpool's James Milner during a thrilling match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The defender had already started to walk off the pitch before he was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute for a foul on Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

Twitter / @chrisfozard / @ants_lee / @Rich_Cal James Milner and Jon Moss (both circled) taking part in a photo for their primary school team

Milner probably knew referee Jon Moss wasn't going to let him get away with it because he used to be his former teacher at Westbrook Primary School in Yorkshire.

A picture of the pair has appeared on social media showing the Premier League referee alongside the youth team he used to coach - with Milner front and centre as captain.

Getty Images Referee Jon Moss sends off his former student James Milner

Luckily, Milner's poor discipline didn't cost his team any points.

Liverpool went on to win 4-3 and maintain top spot in the Premier League table.