Liverpool's James Milner sent off by his old PE teacher Jon Moss

If being sent off during a football game isn't bad enough, imagine getting the red card off your old primary school teacher!
That's exactly what happened to Liverpool's James Milner during a thrilling match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The defender had already started to walk off the pitch before he was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute for a foul on Palace's Wilfried Zaha.
Milner probably knew referee Jon Moss wasn't going to let him get away with it because he used to be his former teacher at Westbrook Primary School in Yorkshire.
A picture of the pair has appeared on social media showing the Premier League referee alongside the youth team he used to coach - with Milner front and centre as captain.
Luckily, Milner's poor discipline didn't cost his team any points.
Liverpool went on to win 4-3 and maintain top spot in the Premier League table.
