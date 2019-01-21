Martin Warhurst and other cases of mistaken identity in sport

There was an awkward case of mistaken identity at Huddersfield's game against Manchester City on Sunday.
Martin Warhurst was in the crowd for the Premier League match when cameras zoomed in on him, in the belief that he was Huddersfield Town's future boss.
A Sky Sports reporter was shown asking the City fan if he was Jan Siewert, a coach at German team Borussia Dortmund, who has been tipped to take over managing Huddersfield.
He laughed and said: "No, no, that's not me. I'm Martin from Wakefield."
Mr Warhurst recognised his likeness with Siewert but told the Press Association: "I'm a much more attractive guy."
Newsround takes a look back at some other sporting mix-ups.
An Irish newspaper mixed up Stormzy for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku in 2017.
The Herald ran a photo of the grime star with the headline: "Lukaku is ready for work."
Lukaku had completed a £75 million move to United that summer.
Photos of him in his new club's official kit hadn't been released yet, so the newspaper decided to use an old picture of him.
But it was actually Stormzy - a Manchester United fan - who wasn't impressed.
The Irish Herald later apologised for the mistake.
These mix-ups don't just happen to humans.
Two-year-old Mandarin Princess was declared the winner of a race at Yarmouth in July 2017 after beating Fyre Cay.
But a scan afterwards identified the horse as three-year-old stablemate Millie's Kiss, who had been due to run in a later race at the same course.
The horse's trainer Charlie McBride said it was an "honest error".
Mandarin Princess was eventually disqualified by the British Horseracing Authority and her trainer fined £1,500.
Referee Andre Marriner probably still has nightmares about this one.
He had to apologise back in 2014 for sending off Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs by mistake during the Gunners' 6-0 defeat by league leaders Chelsea.
A penalty was awarded after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tipped Eden Hazard's shot around a post with his hand but Gibbs was shown the red card.
Oxlade-Chamberlain seemed to tell Marriner that he was the culprit but the original decision stood.
Left-back Gibbs seemed confused at receiving the red card, protesting his innocence, along with his team-mates, before leaving the field.
Hazard's shot was heading inches wide of goal before Oxlade-Chamberlain dived to his left to divert the ball with his fingertips.
Both Gibbs and Oxlade-Chamberlain were later cleared after appealing the decision and neither player received a suspension.
Well, this final one isn't a case of mistaken identity but watch what happened when Liverpool's Mohamed Salah met his lookalike Ahmed Bahaa.
Can you tell the difference?
