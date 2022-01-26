Feo tells his granddaughter how Kindertransport took him to safety ahead of World War Two (1939-1945).

At the time, Jewish people were being persecuted and killed by the Nazis in a process called the Holocaust.

His mother was supposed to follow him to England, but war broke out so she never made it. He later learnt that she had been killed in an extermination camp.

