Brexit: Prime Minster Teresa May to present plan B

Last updated at 08:30
Theresa May will outline her plan for the next steps in the Brexit process today.

It's after the Prime Minister's original Brexit proposal was rejected by MPs with a majority of 230 votes.

Last week, Mrs May said she would focus on cross-party talks to get a Brexit deal accepted by Parliament.

One of the big concerns is the Irish border - how the the UK and the EU will manage the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic once Brexit has happened.

Downing Street insisted that cross-party talks to figure out a deal that everyone can agree on were continuing, but the Labour party leader Jeremy Corbin is yet to meet with Mrs May.

He said he would only enter cross-party talks if the prime minister took the possibility of a no-deal Brexit off the table.

Mrs May said that was an "impossible condition".

