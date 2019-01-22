play
Watch Newsround

Watch Finding my Family: Holocaust - A Newsround Special

In this Newsround special, Holocaust survivor Steven Frank takes his teenage granddaughter Maggie on a journey to learn about his experiences during the Holocaust.

First, they visit Amsterdam to learn about his happy family life there before the war, and what happened to Dutch Jews during Nazi occupation.

Next, they travel to Terezin in the Czech Republic, where Steven was held, to learn about the horrors of life inside concentration camps.

Finally, the pair travel to Auschwitz to learn about what happened to members of Steven's family who didn't survive the Holocaust.

Newsround Home