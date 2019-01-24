play
How Jewish people were treated by Hitler during the Holocaust

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January, Newsround is running special programmes about the Holocaust.

In this animation taken from Holocaust: A Newsround Special, narrated by author Anthony Horowitz, we learn how Adolf Hitler led the Holocaust, which saw millions of European Jews being persecuted by the Nazis.

By the end of World War Two, millions of Jewish people and others had been murdered by them because of their identity.

You can watch Holocaust: A Newsround Special at 4:30pm on Monday 21 January on CBBC.

