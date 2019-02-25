Donald Trump to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un this week

AFP/Getty Images The two leaders will hold a second important meeting in Vietnam this week, ahead of meeting for the first time in June 2018

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet for a second time this week, in Vietnam.

The White House announced the news in January after President Trump met with a senior official from North Korea called Kim Yong-chol.

It is thought that Mr Yong-chol was visiting Washington to deliver a letter to Mr Trump from the North Korean leader.

The leaders came together for the very first time in June 2018, which was a significant moment, as no serving US president had ever met with North Korea's leader before.

What happened at the last meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un?

At their meeting last year, one of the main issues discussed by the leaders was nuclear weapons, which is something the two countries have argued about in the past.

They signed a document that promised the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula, which would mean that there would be no nuclear weapons in North or South Korea.

They also promised to work to build a new relationship built on "peace and prosperity".

What will happen at this next meeting?

Little progress has been made on this denuclearisation since their last meeting, though.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that, after the meeting last June, talks were ongoing. "The United States is going to continue to keep pressure and sanctions on North Korea," she said.

It is believed that discussing this will be one of the main issues on the table at this next meeting, although nothing has been confirmed yet.