Winnie-the-Pooh Day: Words of wisdom from the world's favourite bear

He's the world's favourite bear and Monday 18 January is his special day.

It's National Winnie-the-Pooh Day in the United Kingdom - a day that celebrates the bear and the author of the Winnie-the-Pooh stories, A. A. Milne.

To celebrate the stories of Winnie-the-Pooh, we've put together a few of his 'beary' best and most wise quotes.

Learn some more wisdom from the "Bear of Very Little Brain".

Getty Images Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Christopher Robin and Kanga as cutout characters on an old edition of the Winnie-the-Pooh book

'I am a Bear of Very Little Brain, and long words Bother me. A. A. Milne

A bear, however hard he tries, grows tubby without exercise. A. A. Milne

Pooh began to feel a little more comfortable, because when you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it. A. A. Milne

Getty Images Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall admire a painting of Winnie-the-Pooh

A little Consideration, a little Thought for Others, makes all the difference. A. A. Milne

You can't stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes. A. A. Milne

It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn't use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like "What about lunch? A. A. Milne

Getty Images

Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day. A. A. Milne

If the person you are talking to doesn't appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear. A. A. Milne

Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude. A. A. Milne

Winnie-the-Pooh even made an appearance on Blue Peter with presenter Peter Purves in 1976

Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them. A. A. Milne