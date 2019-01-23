Snow: Send us your snowy pics

Getty Images This little Jackapoo is still managing to play in the snow in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Have you seen little flurries of snow falling from the sky today?

Well we certainly have at the Newsround base in Salford!

Snow and ice has caused some problems on roads.

But many of us have enjoyed seeing the blankets of snow falling.

Getty Images

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for today and tomorrow.

This is because it the cold weather has made roads and pavements quite icy.

Jake from Buxton sent this snowy scene into us.

