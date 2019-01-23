Snow: Send us your snowy pics

Have you seen little flurries of snow falling from the sky today?
Well we certainly have at the Newsround base in Salford!
Snow and ice has caused some problems on roads.
But many of us have enjoyed seeing the blankets of snow falling.
Send us all your amazing snow pictures and videos by clicking this link.
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for today and tomorrow.
This is because it the cold weather has made roads and pavements quite icy.
If you've had some where you are, send us your snowy snaps!
How much do you know about snow? Have a go at our quiz.
I wish it would snow properly and in London!
