play
Snow: Send us your snowy pics

Last updated at 06:27
A dog with a ball covered in snowGetty Images
This little Jackapoo is still managing to play in the snow in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Have you seen little flurries of snow falling from the sky today?

Well we certainly have at the Newsround base in Salford!

Snow and ice has caused some problems on roads.

But many of us have enjoyed seeing the blankets of snow falling.

Send us all your amazing snow pictures and videos by clicking this link.

Snowfall in Newcastle upon TyneGetty Images

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for today and tomorrow.

This is because it the cold weather has made roads and pavements quite icy.

If you've had some where you are, send us your snowy snaps!

Image of a house snow
Jake from Buxton sent this snowy scene into us.

How much do you know about snow? Have a go at our quiz.

Comments

  • View all (6)

  • Comment number 6. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle

    22 Jan 2019 16:59
    Snow where I live but not much. Not enough to build a snowman

  • Comment number 5. Posted by U17076497

    22 Jan 2019 16:54
    It's snowing where I am and starting to settle ❄⛄❄⛄❄

  • Comment number 4. Posted by U17407940

    22 Jan 2019 16:35
    It just started snowing in Birmingham!!!!

  • Comment number 3. Posted by U16734674

    18 Jan 2019 17:54
    Snow is at my place!

  • Comment number 2. Posted by TheFandomGirl

    18 Jan 2019 15:26
    There was a teeny tiny bit of snow in the morning yesterday, but I was asleep so I missed it.
    I wish it would snow properly and in London!

  • Comment number 1. Posted by BlueElite99

    18 Jan 2019 8:25
    We don’t have any snow here!

    BE99
    🌀

