International Day of Happiness: Which cute animal makes you smile?

Achieving happiness is a pretty good goal, don't you think?

Happiness may mean something different to everyone, but the founder of the United Nations International Day of Happiness believes it is a "fundamental human right" for all.

The concept of the International Day of Happiness was created by United Nations (UN) special advisor Jayme Illien. He wanted to emphasise happiness as a "goal for all human beings".

In 2012 all 193 countries of the United Nations agreed to make the date an official, annual fixture on the calendar.

So we want to know what makes you happy - take this challenge and leave a comment below.

