Selena Gomez: Singer shares Instagram post announcing return to social media

The actress and singer breaks her silence in a post announcing her return to social media and thanked her followers for their support and love.

Selena Gomez has announced her return to social media with an emotional post on her Instagram page.

The actress and singer had previously told her 144 million followers that she was taking a break in September last year.

She said she'd wanted time away from her platforms to help herself 'live in the moment'.

Announcing her return, she said "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth."

"It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming."

The actress has previously taken social media breaks to focus on her health.

After being diagnosed with lupus - an auto-immune disease that attacks healthy cells, tissue and organs - she underwent a kidney transplant in 2014, which was successful.

Lupus has been known to affect the way you feel, and can make the person with the condition feel anxious or depressed.

Last year, Selena opened up about her experiences with depression in an interview with magazine, Harpers Bazaar:

"I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome..."

"I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm okay with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else."

During her break from social media, friends including Taylor Swift posted pictures of the star having fun skiing and celebrating New Year.

In her final line on the post, she said "...I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead."

