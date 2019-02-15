Brexit: Why is Brexit so important today?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Brexit: What's going on?

Today is an important day in deciding the future direction of the country, as Members of Parliament (MPs) will have their last chance to vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal.

This is the agreement that Theresa May negotiated for the UK's exit from the European Union.

MPs have been debating it for five days.

This vote was meant to happen before Christmas but it was delayed when the PM admitted it was likely she would lose because not enough MPs backed her deal.

She wanted more time to try and convince more MPs that they should support her.

Many MPs say they still don't though.

Getty Images The Prime Minister is asking MPs to back her Brexit deal

If Mrs May's deal is approved, her plan for leaving the EU will go ahead.

If it's rejected, she will have three days to say what her plan then is.

There is also the possibility of a 'no deal' Brexit. This will happen automatically if Parliament cannot agree on a deal with the EU.

The Prime Minister will give a speech today saying that she thinks Parliament is more likely to block Brexit than let the UK leave without a deal.

Mrs May's agreement has already been approved by other EU leaders.

The UK is due to leave the EU on Friday 29 March.