Dancing on Ice: Who got voted off?

ITV Didi Conn is the latest celebrity to be voted off the skating rink

On Sunday night, Didi Conn and her professional partner Lukasz Rozycki became the third couple to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice.

After facing Saara Aalto and Mark Hanretty in the skate-off, all four judges chose to save their opponents.

But another elimination wasn't the only moment of drama from the night.

At the end of performing what the judge's said was her best performance of the series so far, reality TV star Gemma Collins took a dramatic tumble.

ITV

She got up and finished her performance and host Holly Willoughby checked that she was OK.

Gemma's skating partner praised her response to the fall, saying: "It wasn't the end, and you got up and you finished it!"

Holly's co-host Phillip Schofield added: "It doesn't matter! Before that it was absolutely beautiful. Even with that, it's your highest score!"

Not only that, but... we had our first head-banger of the series!

ITV Melody and Alex pulled off the first head-banger of the series

This is an extremely dangerous move (definitely do not attempt it at home), which Melody and Alexander pulled off with unbelievable skill.

The pair landed 32.5, which was the highest score of the night and the series so far.

Read on to find out who else has been eliminated.

Richard Blackwood

Last week, Richard Blackwood was the second celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice.

ITV

It came down to former Eastenders actor Richard Blackwood and TV presenter Saira Khan in the skate-off, with the judges choosing Saira to skate another day.

The judges were split 2-3, with head judge Jayne Torvill deciding to pick Saira because of her passion for skating.

Blackwood said: "I'm disappointed, but it's all good."

His exit wasn't the only drama of the night as reality TV star Gemma Collins had an argument with Judge Jason Gardiner after her performance. She told him to "stop selling stories" about her, while he replied by calling her a 'brat'.

Mark Little

ITV

Mark Little was the first celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice.

The former Neighbours star has left the rink after a skate-off against ex-England international cricketer Ryan Sidebottom.

He received the fewest votes in last week's show so had to face the lowest scoring pair from this week. All of the judges chose to save Ryan.

The Australian actor said that he'd done his best and that ice-skating will now be his new hobby!