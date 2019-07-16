Welsh street officially the world's steepest

Imagine having to walk up a road like this to get to school!

People living in the Welsh town of Harlech are celebrating today as the Guinness World Record for the world's steepest street has been officially handed to Ffordd Pen Llech.

The title was formally held by Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand.

That road has a gradient of 35% at its steepest part.

But residents in Harlech argued Ffordd Pen Llech was steeper at 37.45%.

How do you measure how steep a street is? To find out how steep a street is you need to know the gradient. A gradient is measured by comparing the length of the road (horizontal distance) and the height of it (vertical rise). So for a road with a gradient of 40% means that for every 10 metres you go forward, you also go four metres up!

One journalist from a New Zealand-based website was not very happy about the record being broken.

"I'm angry over lots of things in the world this week but this has really just ruined my week," he said.

"I'm not going to get over this, this follows the cricket for me so we're still very angry. It's a bad week, it really is!"

We think he might be joking...!

Most people live at the bottom of the street...but the shops are at the top!

We feel tired just thinking about walking up it.

