BAFTA 2019: The stand out nominations for kids

Last updated at 09:01
Miles Morales as Spider-ManMarvel/Sony Pictures

This year's BAFTA film awards take place tonight so we've put together a list of the stand out nominations that have got young fans talking.

Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse have all been nominated for best animated film.

Mary Poppins.Disney

Mary Poppins Returns is up for three awards, having been nominated in the original music, costume design, and production design categories.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second film in the popular franchise, has also been nominated for the production design award.

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldWarner Bros Pictures

It faces stiff competition in the special visual effects category, and is up against Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, First Man, and Ready Player One for the award.

Still from Black PantherBBC America/Women's Media Center

Comments

  • View all (4)

  • Comment number 4. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle

    11 minutes ago
    Mary Poppins

  • Comment number 3. Posted by PotterReadingPenguin

    22 minutes ago
    I want Fantastic Beasts, Mary Poppins Returns and Incredibles 2 to win

  • Comment number 2. Posted by Supergirl Makayla123

    1 hour ago
    Ready player one isa good film it could win.

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17433506

    9 Jan 2019 19:04
    Crimes of Grindelwald should win!

