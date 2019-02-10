BAFTA 2019: The stand out nominations for kids

This year's BAFTA film awards take place tonight so we've put together a list of the stand out nominations that have got young fans talking.
Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse have all been nominated for best animated film.
Mary Poppins Returns is up for three awards, having been nominated in the original music, costume design, and production design categories.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second film in the popular franchise, has also been nominated for the production design award.
It faces stiff competition in the special visual effects category, and is up against Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, First Man, and Ready Player One for the award.
