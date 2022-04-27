Barbie: First picture of Margot Robbie as the famous doll released

Twitter/@wbpictures

Hello Barbie! Fans of the famous doll are in for some exciting news!

Film production company Warner Brothers have announced that the upcoming live-action movie will be out for audiences to see in July 2023.

The film, which was first announced back in 2019, is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

And now, fans can get their first glimpse of actor Margot Robbie as Barbie!

The first look image of Margot Robbie, features the Australian actress sat in a bright pink Chevy car wearing a stripy blue top with matching accessories.

Despite the creators of the movie remaining tight lipped about the storyline, it's believed Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling will be starring as Barbie's famous partner Ken.

EPA/Getty Images Robbie said she hoped the film would have a "positive impact on children"

The first Barbie doll was introduced to the world at the New York Toy Fair more than 60 years ago.

Since then, the character has become a household name, appearing in TV shows and animated films, including the Toy Story movies.

Margot Robbie has said she's "honoured" to take on the role of the much-loved doll.

Robbie will co-produce the movie under her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Robbie said playing with the doll promoted "confidence, curiosity and communication".

I'm so honoured to take on this role that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children. Margot Robbie

Are you excited to see the Barbie live-action film? What storyline do you think the movie should have? Let us know in the comments below!

How well do you know Barbie? Take our quiz to find out!