play
Watch Newsround

Barbie: First picture of Margot Robbie as the famous doll released

Last updated at 12:30
comments
View Comments (3)
margot-robbie.Twitter/@wbpictures

Hello Barbie! Fans of the famous doll are in for some exciting news!

Film production company Warner Brothers have announced that the upcoming live-action movie will be out for audiences to see in July 2023.

The film, which was first announced back in 2019, is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

And now, fans can get their first glimpse of actor Margot Robbie as Barbie!

The first look image of Margot Robbie, features the Australian actress sat in a bright pink Chevy car wearing a stripy blue top with matching accessories.

Despite the creators of the movie remaining tight lipped about the storyline, it's believed Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling will be starring as Barbie's famous partner Ken.

Margot Robbie and BarbieEPA/Getty Images
Robbie said she hoped the film would have a "positive impact on children"

The first Barbie doll was introduced to the world at the New York Toy Fair more than 60 years ago.

Since then, the character has become a household name, appearing in TV shows and animated films, including the Toy Story movies.

Margot Robbie has said she's "honoured" to take on the role of the much-loved doll.

Robbie will co-produce the movie under her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Margot RobbieAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Robbie said playing with the doll promoted "confidence, curiosity and communication".

I'm so honoured to take on this role that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children.

Margot Robbie

Are you excited to see the Barbie live-action film? What storyline do you think the movie should have? Let us know in the comments below!

How well do you know Barbie? Take our quiz to find out!

More like this

Idris Elba, K-Pop member and Emma Watson in doll form

BTS, Idris Elba and other strange celebrity dolls

three-girls.

Barbie: Are toys diverse enough?

Samantha-Cristoforetti-barbie.

Barbie takes zero-gravity flight with ESA

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

3 comments

  • I was into dolls at about 4/5ish but then I pretty much stuck with reading.

  • I'm not excited personally i never have really been in to Barbie

Top Stories

press pack

What is Press Pack and how can YOU join in?

comments
6
boy-eating-chocolate.

VOTE: How do you like your chocolate?

comments
26
Gabriel Jesus
image

The best pics from Man City v Real Madrid

Newsround Home