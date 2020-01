Christmas is over and that means the tree needs to come down.

But what do you do with it now?

You might take it to be recycled or put it away for next year or if it's a real one, how about giving it to an...elephant?!

Local businesses have donated 200 Christmas trees to Colchester Zoo in Essex for the animals there.

Meerkats, chimpanzees and elephants have all be making use of them!