play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:24
image

Rare birds: 'Extinct' Socorro doves born at Chester Zoo

Baby chicks of one of the most endangered birds in the world have hatched in the UK and are being looked after by experts. They've been extinct in the wild for 47 years.
Say hello to a Socorro dove chick. Not many people have seen one of these up close. It's one of the most endangered birds in the world and was declared extinct in the wild 47 years ago.
Socorro dove chickChester Zoo
This is what an adult bird looks like. The Socorro dove, which originates from Socorro Island located 400 miles off the west coast of Mexico, vanished from the wild completely in 1972.
Socorro dove chickChester Zoo
There are fewer than 200 Socorro doves existing, entirely in zoos, around the world, with just 23 in the UK – including Chester Zoo’s latest arrivals.
Socorro dove chickChester Zoo
The chicks, which hatched on 7 November, were raised by 'foster parents' – a pair of Barbary doves – as adult Socorro doves have a poor track record of incubating eggs and raising their own chicks.
Socorro dove chickChester Zoo
The species is part of a European Endangered Species Programme, which helps to protect birds in Europe. It is working with zoos and research centres to try to develop a strong group of Socorro doves with the ultimate aim of returning the birds to the wild in their native habitat.
Socorro dove chickChester Zoo

More like this

Scarlet-ibis.
image

14 of world's most beautiful birds as zoo welcomes arrival

Crow
play
1:06

The talking bird: 'Y'alright love?'

Fledgling at lakeside aviary
image

Madagascar Pochards: History made as world’s rarest bird released into the wild

Common crane

Common crane: The UK's biggest bird is making a comeback

Top Stories

Bury scarf tied to the fence

Bury Football Club is out of the league

comments
2
amazon fires

Amazon fires: Send us your questions and we'll get them answered

comments
10
Young-adults.

What do young people worry about most?

Newsround Home