Last updated at 13:22
image

Balotelli, Serena, Neymar: Check out these sporting selfies

Mario Balotelli grabbed his teammates for a selfie while still on the pitch, but they aren’t the first sporting superstars to get snapping. Take a look...
Mario Balotelli celebrated his goal against Saint-Etienne with a selfie, and invited his Marseille teammates to get in on it… which all sounds totally normal until you consider that they were still on the pitch and the game was still going! If that’s not commitment to an Instagram story, nothing is.
Balotelli and Marseille teammates taking a selfie on the pitch.Getty Images
Before January 2019, Serena Williams and Roger Federer had never played a competitive match together. So they celebrated their first mixed doubles match ever at the Hopman Cup with a selfie, and while we love the idea, we think you need to work on that selfie face, Roger...
Serena Williams and Roger FedererPaul Kane
One man who loved a bit of selfie action was 100m legend Usain Bolt. He was forever winning and running into the crowd to celebrate. We'd love to get a Newsround selfie with Usain but we're not sure if we'd be cheeky enough to rub his head!
Usain Bolt in a crowd taking selfies.
Talking of cheeky, check out this guy getting a sneaky selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo. There was a big investigation after this one as the fan was a pitch invader during the match! CR7 took it in his stride and waved the stewards away before striking a pose..
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal with a pitch invader during Euro 2016Getty Images
What - another pitch invader?! This time it was Neymar in his days playing for Barcelona. Like Ronaldo, we reckon Neymar does a fair bit of selfie training and knows how to take a decent one but come on guys, mid-game? That's a bit much.
Barcelona v EibarAFP
If footballers aren't being asked for selfies they always ready to whip out their phone to take one for themselves. Here's Italy and Roma legend Francesco Totti who celebrated scoring an equaliser against local rivals Lazio by taking a quick snap. We just wonder where he kept the phone during the match?
Francesco TottiReuters
Cricket now and here's India's captain Virat Kohli taking a selfie with a young fan before a training session ahead of the fourth and final Test against Australia on January 2, 2019. Well done Virat, at least the innings hadn't actually started yet.
Virat Kohli taking a selfie with a young fanGetty Images
Rugby this time and on our right of this group photo is South African Rugby World Cup winner Bryan Habana taking a selfie with his Toulon team-mates Delon Armitage and Drew Mitchell after winning the Heineken Cup. Now that is what we call an epic selfie face!
Bryan HabanaGetty Images
Last up, what is it with tennis and selfies? Here's another one, this time it's Vera Zvonareva of Russia celebrating after beating Ivana Jorovic of Serbia in the women's singles of the 2019 WTA Shenzhen Open. At least the fans are getting in on the action this time, and judging by their faces, they're loving it!
Vera Zvonareva taking a selfieGetty Images

