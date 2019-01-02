Seven New Year traditions you didn't know about

Getty Images

New Year has always been a time to celebrate getting rid of the stuff you'd rather forget from the previous year and looking forward to some good times in the next year.

That's why everybody loves New Year parties. But there are loads of different ways to celebrate - have a read of these and then let us know below if you and your family have any special traditions in your house.

In the UK there is a lot of focus on midnight and the change from one year to another - there are fireworks, church bells and a lot of singing along to Auld Lang Syne.

But did you know there are loads of other pretty interesting traditions you might not know about.

1. Rabbits:

In Yorkshire tradition there's an unexpected appearance of furry creatures at New Year.

Just as the clock is about to strike midnight on New Year's Eve, the legend goes that you should say "black rabbits, black rabbits, black rabbits".

And then, as the clock chimes 12, say "white rabbits, white rabbits, white rabbits".

This is said to bring good luck.

2. Fires:

In Scotland new year is passionately welcomed with "Hogmanay" - celebrations that start on 31 December and can go on for another two days.

No-one knows for sure when Hogmanay first started but it's believed the celebrations became really popular when the Vikings invaded Scotland and fires were lit to keep away evil spirits and to celebrate the winter solstice.

These days fire festivals and fireworks play a big part in Scottish celebrations - the idea is that fire, like the Sun, purifies and destroys evil spirits.

3. Apples:

In Wales, "calennig" means New Year's gift, and according to tradition, children would call from door to door bearing good wishes for the year to come.

This was symbolised by skewered apples, stuck with cloves and sprigs of evergreen, which they carried in their hands. This becomes a decoration and is considered a symbol of luck for the home.

Children would sing and receive small gifts of food or money for their troubles.

4. Undies!

In some South American countries like Mexico, Bolivia and Brazil, your fortunes for the year ahead are all decided by your underpants!

People who want to find love wear red underwear for New Year, whilst people who want to get rich should go for yellow, which brings wealth and luck.

If you'd like a bit of peace and quiet for the New Year, then white pants is the way to go.

5. Bells:

Now if you like the chimes of Big Ben, you'd love New Year in Japan where the New Year is rung in in style.

But forget 12 chimes, in Japan bells are rung 108 times in a Buddhist tradition that is supposed to banish your sins.

It's also thought to be good luck to be smiling or laughing going into the New Year.

6. Having a smashing time:

Here's a noisy way of celebrating New Year's Eve!

In Denmark sometimes people wake up to find a pile of smashed plates outside their door on New Year. Unused plates are saved up all year, when they are thrown at the front doors of your friends and family in a smashing show of friendship.

I hope no-one opens the door at the wrong time!

7. Scarecrow burning

This sounds a bit like the Scottish fire celebrations we mentioned earlier - to banish any ill fortune or bad things that happened in the past year, people in Ecuador in South America set fire to scarecrows filled with paper at midnight on New Year's Eve.

They also burn photographs of things that represent the past year as a way of putting the past to one side and looking forward.

Whatever your family traditions are, have a great New Year!