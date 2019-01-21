Super blood Moon: What is it?

An amazing super blood Moon happened last night.
It took place in the middle of the night, starting just after 2:30am, peaking from 4:40am for about an hour, and finishing at just after 7:45am.
It was visible from North and South America, as well as parts of western Europe (including the UK) and north Africa.
Those further east only saw a partial eclipse or couldn't see the event at all.
Some people were calling this event a super blood wolf Moon. The "wolf" part comes from the name given to full moons in January - "wolf moons".
It was the last total lunar eclipse to take place until May 2021.
A blood Moon is another name given to a total lunar eclipse, which happens when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon. Our planet casts its shadow on the Moon, blocking out the Sun's light.
Because of the way light passes through the Earth's atmosphere during an eclipse, red light from the Sun is reflected onto it, which is what makes the Moon appear red - and give it the name "blood".
It is called a super blood Moon because the lunar eclipse taking place in January is going to be bigger and brighter than normal.
Here are a few more pictures.
@PotterReadingPenguin!
Thank you
It wouldn't be a blood moon then, more like a honey moon
I was on a car, on the M4 to Bristol and I saw a YELLOW blood moon!!
Tara