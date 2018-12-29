Gareth Southgate recognised in New Year Honours list

PA England manager Gareth Southgate has been named on the New Year Honours list

At the end of each year, a special list called the New Year Honours is published to recognise people for their amazing achievements and service to the country.

These might be famous people or ordinary members of the public who have done extraordinary things.

Overall, 1,148 people are on the main honours list this year, with seven in 10 of those recognised for work they've done in the community.

One famous face who has made the list this year is Gareth Southgate, after he led the England football team to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia.

AFP/Getty Images

Different people on the list get different awards depending on what they have done. You can find out more about the different types of awards here.

Southgate has been given an OBE, which stands for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. It is a special honour given to someone who has played in an important role in business, charity or a public service.

Other people who are being recognised for their achievements this year include: