Gareth Southgate recognised in New Year Honours list

At the end of each year, a special list called the New Year Honours is published to recognise people for their amazing achievements and service to the country.
These might be famous people or ordinary members of the public who have done extraordinary things.
Overall, 1,148 people are on the main honours list this year, with seven in 10 of those recognised for work they've done in the community.
One famous face who has made the list this year is Gareth Southgate, after he led the England football team to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia.
Different people on the list get different awards depending on what they have done. You can find out more about the different types of awards here.
Southgate has been given an OBE, which stands for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. It is a special honour given to someone who has played in an important role in business, charity or a public service.
Other people who are being recognised for their achievements this year include:
- Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas also got an OBE
- England World Cup team captain Harry Kane was awarded an MBE
- England netball star Geva Mentor, who was part of the team's Commonwealth Games gold medal victory, was awarded a CBE
- Fashion icon Twiggy has been made a dame in recognition of her services to fashion
- Former England cricket captain Alastair Cook and His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman have been knighted
- Illustrator Chris Riddell has been awarded an OBE
- Author Julia Donaldson, who created the Gruffalo, Zog and many other much-loved characters, received a CBE, as did CBBC presenter and conservationist Chris Packham
- Gillian Wearing, who was behind the new statue of Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square, also received a CBE
- Honours and bravery medals went to seven members of the team of British divers which rescued 12 young footballers from a Thai cave in July - Richard Stanton and John Volanthen, who were the first divers to reach the teenagers, have been given the George Medal (the second highest bravery award that a general member of the public can be given)
- 43 people - including medical professionals and police officers - honoured for what they did in response to the terror attacks in Manchester and London in 2017
- A 14-year-old called Joe Rowlands from Cheshire received a Queen's Commendation for Bravery after he saved his father from drowning in a kayaking incident off Anglesey in Wales
