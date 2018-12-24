Christmas number one: Five novelty songs to top the chart
Yep the song about sausage rolls has done it! It's beaten the likes of Ariana Grande and Ava Max, but it's not the only novelty track to be a festive favourite.
We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls is this Christmas' number one. It's by a Youtuber called Mark Hoyle who blogs under the name of LadBaby. His track's a cover of a song from the 1980s by a band called Starship (they didn't mention sausage rolls in their version!). It's a charity single raising money for the Trussell Trust which supplies food banks.
Official Charts Company
Can a cartoon builder top the charts at Christmas? Yes he can! It's 18 years since a novelty track was the festive favourite. The last one was Can We Fix It? by Bob the Builder.
Getty Images
We couldn't talk about novelty Christmas songs without mentioning a certain pink and yellow character. Mr Blobby spent two weeks at number one in 1993. "Blobby, oh Mr Blobby" is guaranteed to be stuck in your head all day now. Sorry!
Sometimes it can take a whole choir to be a chart-topper. St Winifred's School Choir reached number one with their song There's No One Quite Like Grandma in 1980.
Getty Images
The first ever novelty song to be Christmas number one was back in 1968 (50 years before sausage rolls topped the chart!). Lily The Pink was a comical song by a band called The Scaffold. Here they're performing on Top of the Pops. You could have worn some tinsel guys!