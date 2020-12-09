play
Christmas films: What's the best festive movie ever?

Last updated at 11:37
  • Elf

  • Mine isn't on there but my favourite is the nightmare before Christmas

  • ELF!!! I watch it every year!

  • Home Alone. I also like the grinch but the old one( I haven't seen the new one)

  • I can’t decide!

    Here’s my favourites ordered from best to okay.

    1. Arthur Christmas
    2. Christmas chronicles (not on the list)
    3. The grinch/home alone
    4. All of the nativity movies!

  • I love Disney's Christmas carol

  • Mine isn't on there, but mine's Nativity! and Nativity! 2: Danger in the Manger.

  • i like home alone

  • U17267045

    Mine started on The 21th Dec.

  • There is two for me!

    Arthur Christmas and Miracle on 34th street.


    Merry Christmas Everyone!/Happy Holidays!


  • 🧙‍♂️✨HermioneGranger1011🧙‍♂️✨

    There is two there for me!

    Home Alone & The Polar Express

    This is because we learned The Polar Express in Year 2 and Home Alone because it is full of mischief and even though it is a Christmas film I love to watch it all year round!

    Merry Christmas!!! 🎅🎄 Or Happy Holidays!

    Q: When do your Holidays start!

    A: I don't know yours but mine is tomorrow!

  • The nativity and Home alone are the top Christmas movies for me!

  • Elf is the ultimate Xmas film for me

