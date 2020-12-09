Christmas films: What's the best festive movie ever?

To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Christmas films and TV: check out Martin's top tips
U17433676
U16698227
Whalesarethebest
NifflersHufflepuff
turquoise teeny turtle
Here’s my favourites ordered from best to okay.
1. Arthur Christmas
2. Christmas chronicles (not on the list)
3. The grinch/home alone
4. All of the nativity movies!
U17186666
BeigeRunningBear
U17055282
Hope
Hope
Mine started on The 21th Dec.
Hope
Arthur Christmas and Miracle on 34th street.
Merry Christmas Everyone!/Happy Holidays!
hermionegranger1011
There is two there for me!
Home Alone & The Polar Express
This is because we learned The Polar Express in Year 2 and Home Alone because it is full of mischief and even though it is a Christmas film I love to watch it all year round!
Merry Christmas!!! 🎅🎄 Or Happy Holidays!
Q: When do your Holidays start!
A: I don't know yours but mine is tomorrow!
Thelma362
TwilightStarryGeek