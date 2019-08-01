European Photopress Agency The government has announced more funding to prepare for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has announced an extra £2.1 billion of funding to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, which is doubling the amount of money set aside this year.

"With 92 days until the UK leaves the European Union, it's vital that we intensify our planning to ensure we are ready," explained Chancellor Sajid Javid.

"If we can't get a good deal, we'll have to leave without one," he added. "This additional £2.1 billion will ensure we are ready to leave on 31 October - deal or no-deal."

The money would be spent on:

More security officers at the UK border

Improvements to ports to deal with any transport issues

Dealing with traffic problems in Kent (home to the Port of Dover, which deals with around 10,500 lorries a day coming in and out of the UK)

Tackling delays at the UK border (for example, at the Channel Tunnel which deals with around 6,000 lorries every day)

Ensuring that there is enough of the medicines in the UK which need to be brought in from EU countries

A plan to help businesses which may need to adjust as a result of no-deal Brexit

What is a no-deal Brexit?

A no-deal Brexit means the UK would leave the European Union (EU) immediately on 31 October 2019, and there would be no agreements in place about what the relationship between the UK and the EU will be like in future.

It's not what anybody in Parliament wants, but it's a possible outcome if politicians can't agree on what should happen next, or if the EU and the UK can't agree on what the relationship should be like.

Press Association Former Prime Minister Theresa May was unable to get Parliament to agree to her Brexit plans, so it is now up to Boris Johnson to organise what happens next

What will happen in a no-deal Brexit?

A no-deal Brexit could lead to a number of things happening. For example:

Border checks could be re-introduced

Transport and trade between the UK and the EU could be severely affected

Adults may not be able to drive in EU countries without a special driving licence

It could cost more money to use your phone abroad in EU countries

It would mean no transition period, which was part of the deal that the former Prime Minister Theresa May was proposing , which was rejected by MPs

In November last year, Mrs May refused to rule out a no-deal Brexit if Parliament voted against her deal, but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told ITV that "nobody is going to allow 'no-deal'".

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the cabinet had agreed that "preparing for a no-deal will be an operational priority within government, but our overall priority is to secure a deal".

Since then, Boris Johnson has taken over as prime minister of the UK and there is a new cabinet - although Stephen Barclay is still the Brexit secretary.

Mr Johnson has said that he is willing to take the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October, if a deal cannot be agreed.

What was in Theresa May's Brexit deal? Mrs May's Brexit deal included the following: The EU withdrawal agreement, which sets out what will happen when the UK leaves the EU on 29 March 2019

An accompanying political declaration, which outlines what the UK's relationship with the EU will be like once a special period of transition comes to an end, which is currently due to happen at the end of 2020 It would have only come into force if both the UK and European parliaments approve it. But the UK Parliament rejected it and Mrs May has now resigned, so it is up to Boris Johnson to see if he can sort out what happens next.

What do other people think about these no-deal Brexit plans?

Former Border Force director-general Tony Smith said the extra money that has been announced by the government was a "step in the right direction", but he thinks that more should have been done earlier to prepare for this possible outcome.

"I don't understand why this wasn't implemented three years ago when the government knew we were leaving the European Union," he said.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell - who is an important member of the government's rival party, the Labour Party - described the plans as "an appalling waste of taxpayers' cash".