play
Watch Newsround

Why there are fewer lollipop men and women

Last updated at 06:43
comments
View Comments (1)
a lollipop lady with children.PA

Lots of roads near to schools in the UK no longer have lollipop men and women.

The crossing wardens hold out their lollipops to stop traffic and help children to cross roads during their walk to school.

However, councils across the country are having to save money and that means many of the lollipop men and women have lost their jobs.

That's meant the number of lollipop people has fallen by almost a quarter in five years.

Safety campaigners say cuts to the number of crossing wardens near schools is dangerous.

Road safety charity Brake, says over a thousand children were hurt, seriously injured or even died in accidents while cycling or crossing the road last year.

Joshua Harris from Brake says: "We need action now, with investment in safe crossings for children, more investment in cycling and walking and 20mph speed limits."

Lady poses with signLaurence Sleator
Rosaleen, has been on her spot in Hackney for ten years

Rosaleen Littlejohn has been a lollipop lady for 10 years and has helped children from 12 schools cross roads in Hackney, London.

She says her job is important because warden's act as the "eyes and ears" of the community.

"I really enjoy it, it's rewarding to see the look on the kids' faces, as they are always so pleased to see me" she said.

"As well as for safety, I feel we are here to help the community."

"I really enjoy it, it's rewarding to see the look on the kids' faces, as they are always so pleased to see me."

Rosaleen Littlejohn, Lollipop lady

Legally, councils don't have to provide lollipop people and some are now cutting the service all together.

But installing a zebra or pelican crossing on a road instead costs a lot too, roughly £30,000 and £50,000 respectively.

The Local Government Association said councils try to maintain school crossing patrols wherever possible.

Child writes message to their lollipop ladyHackney Council
This letter to a Hackney lollipop lady was from a child who wanted to thank her

Tell us about your lollipop man or lady in the comments below or send us a photo here.

Remember to have your photo taken in a safe place at the side of the road.

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a picture .

We may show your picture on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.

More like this

Leah and Marie
play
1:35

Meet the 17-year-old lollipop lady

Vampire Road
play
1:16

How are roads named?

Lombard Street San Francisco

The world's weirdest roads and streets

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Hope

    10:26 25 Dec 2018
    Amazing!!

Top Stories

phelps-swimming

The tightest sporting finishes in history

comments
3
Alan Turing on a £50 note

Alan Turing is the new face of the £50 note

comments
6
Eoin-Morgan.

Fans celebrate following England Cricket World Cup win

comments
2
Newsround Home