Why there are fewer lollipop men and women

Lots of roads near to schools in the UK no longer have lollipop men and women.

The crossing wardens hold out their lollipops to stop traffic and help children to cross roads during their walk to school.

However, councils across the country are having to save money and that means many of the lollipop men and women have lost their jobs.

That's meant the number of lollipop people has fallen by almost a quarter in five years.

Safety campaigners say cuts to the number of crossing wardens near schools is dangerous.

Road safety charity Brake, says over a thousand children were hurt, seriously injured or even died in accidents while cycling or crossing the road last year.

Joshua Harris from Brake says: "We need action now, with investment in safe crossings for children, more investment in cycling and walking and 20mph speed limits."

Laurence Sleator Rosaleen, has been on her spot in Hackney for ten years

Rosaleen Littlejohn has been a lollipop lady for 10 years and has helped children from 12 schools cross roads in Hackney, London.

She says her job is important because warden's act as the "eyes and ears" of the community.

"I really enjoy it, it's rewarding to see the look on the kids' faces, as they are always so pleased to see me" she said.

"As well as for safety, I feel we are here to help the community."

Legally, councils don't have to provide lollipop people and some are now cutting the service all together.

But installing a zebra or pelican crossing on a road instead costs a lot too, roughly £30,000 and £50,000 respectively.

The Local Government Association said councils try to maintain school crossing patrols wherever possible.

Hackney Council This letter to a Hackney lollipop lady was from a child who wanted to thank her

