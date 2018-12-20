Nine toys, six kids and A LOT of play time.

A list of the 'top toys' this Christmas has been put together by a special panel from the Toy Retailers Association - a group that's made up of big and small toy shops.

They've picked out toys which they think are going to be the biggest sellers over the festive period.

So, a team of young reviewers have been trying some of them out to see what all the fuss is about. Which ones will they think are the best... and worst?