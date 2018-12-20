play
Watch Newsround

What are the 'top toys' this Christmas?

Nine toys, six kids and A LOT of play time.

A list of the 'top toys' this Christmas has been put together by a special panel from the Toy Retailers Association - a group that's made up of big and small toy shops.

They've picked out toys which they think are going to be the biggest sellers over the festive period.

So, a team of young reviewers have been trying some of them out to see what all the fuss is about. Which ones will they think are the best... and worst?

Newsround Home