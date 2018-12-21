Winter solstice: What is it?

Getty Images

On Friday 21 December the northern hemisphere experiences something called the Winter solstice.

The date marks the 24-hour period with the fewest hours of daylight in the year, which is why it is known as the shortest day and longest night.

So what's the science behind it?

It happens because at this particular moment the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun as the Earth continues on its orbit - which is why it's winter in the Northern hemisphere at this time of the year

In the southern hemisphere it's exactly the opposite story - the South Pole is pointing towards the Sun, making it summertime 'down-under'.

In Sydney, Australia, they're having their summer solstice - mornings will start getting darker from the middle of December, and evenings will get lighter until early January.

But in the UK (and rest of the northern hemisphere) it means the sun rising earlier and setting later as we journey again towards the spring equinox.

But even though this is the point with the least hours of daylight, it's not the earliest sunset of the year, or the latest sunrise.

The mornings continue darkening until early in the new year.

The reason why is that a day - a solar day that is - is not always exactly 24 hours.

Is the Winter solstice good or bad news? Pro: On the plus side, you could take advantage of the extra hours of darkness to do some stargazing. Con: It also means though you'll be leaving the house for school when it's dark, and coming home when it's starting to get dark too. Good job it's the Christmas holidays!

Winter Solstice has been celebrated in cultures the world over for thousands of years.

In the olden days it was known as Yule, and was a celebration of light and the rebirth of the Sun.

'Yule' is still celebrated in Germany and Scandinavia, and this is where we get many many of our Christmas customs, including Christmas trees and putting wreaths on the front door.

Getty Images UK: Thousands of people gather at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to watch the sun rise on the shortest day of the year

EPA LATVIA: Visitors attend the Fire walking Winter Solstice event in Baltezers

Getty Images CANADA: In Vancouver a special Winter Solstice Lantern Festival is held every year